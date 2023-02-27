Dist admin decides to send kite flyers straight to jail after arrest

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration on Monday decided to send kite flyers to jail terming kite flying a life-threatening sport.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sheerzi said that a crackdown would be launched against kite flyers, adding no one would be allowed to risk other people's lives in danger by manufacturing string or kites in the district under section 144.

No one would be allowed to put the lives of citizens in danger in name of Basant, a kite-flying festival.

The DC stated that its string could slit someone's throat directing that all district admin officers should spring into action against kite flyers.

He ordered to arrest of the violators on spot.