UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Decides To Send Kite Flyers Straight To Jail After Arrest

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Dist admin decides to send kite flyers straight to jail after arrest

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The district administration on Monday decided to send kite flyers to jail terming kite flying a life-threatening sport.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sheerzi said that a crackdown would be launched against kite flyers, adding no one would be allowed to risk other people's lives in danger by manufacturing string or kites in the district under section 144.

No one would be allowed to put the lives of citizens in danger in name of Basant, a kite-flying festival.

The DC stated that its string could slit someone's throat directing that all district admin officers should spring into action against kite flyers.

He ordered to arrest of the violators on spot.

Related Topics

Jail All Basant

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament disc ..

Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of Jordanian Parliament discuss parliamentary ties

22 seconds ago
 Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanis ..

Ministry of Finance organises workshop on mechanisms of public-private partnersh ..

28 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s v ..

Sharjah Ruler reviews Al Dhaid University&#039;s veterinary programmes

36 seconds ago
 Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing t ..

Punitive measures disclosed for entities failing to register Emirati employees w ..

1 hour ago
 North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers marty ..

North Waziristan: PM pays homage to soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with t ..

1 hour ago
 e&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitiou ..

E&amp; and Mastercard partner to drive an ambitious digital future for consumers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.