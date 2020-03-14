Dist admin decides to set-up isolation centre at DHQ hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration has decided to set-up an isolation centre at under-constructed District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital consisted of 100-beds to avert corona-virus threats.

Commissioner Multan division Shanul Haq and DC Aamer Khattak visited the DHQ hospital here on Saturday to review the required arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said there was no emergency situation regarding corona virus in Multan division. However, all arrangements were being made as precautionary measures.

He said the government was making pre-arrangements to handle any emergency like situation.

He said an isolation centre had been established at Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital consisting of 50 beds.

He said safety of health and lives of masses was top priority of the government and preparations were finalized to handle corona virus threats.

He said there was no need to worry and urged the citizens to remain peaceful and follow the directions issued by the government.

The DC directed MEPCO officials to provide electricity connection to under-constriction DHQ hospital and ordered to get water supply line from kidney centre.

Talking to mediapersons, DC Aamer Khattak said all public private schools across the district would remain close.

He said registration of educational institutions would be cancelled over not following the government directions.

Meanwhile, the DC said marriage halls would also be remained closed for three weeks under the directions of government.

Addressing the marriage hall owners, the DC said marriage hall owners to cancel all ceremonies and urged them to cooperate with district administration.

He said the government was striving to decrease the threats of corona virus and added that marriage halls would be sealed over not following the government directions.