Dist admin delivers ration bags among 325 labourers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :District administration in collaboration with philanthropists distributed ration bags among 325 labourers at divisional sports complex, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak stated that the government was well aware of the problems of the labourers.

During distribution of the bags, he stated that the government will extend every possible help to the labourers. The government has set up relief fund for the labourers. Similarly, both Federal and provincial government also announced financial packages for the poor. He thanked Roomi Foundation and Sultan Foundation for extending cooperation with district administration for distribution of the bags. He also urged other philanthropists to come forward and offer donations to the poor, especially in their respective locations.