Dist Admin Dera Holds Open Court
Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The district administration is taking tangible measures to resolve revenue department-related problems of people at their doorstep.
On the direction of the Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Ms Sarah Rehman, District Administration organized the Revenue Darbar at Tehsil office on Wednesday.
Assistant Commissioner Dera Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi presided over revenue Darbar wherein officers and officials of Revenue department participated in the open forum.
A large number of local people attended the Darbar wherein they raised several issues pertaining to inherited land and property including land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.
On this occasion, the Assistant Commissioner heard in detail the problems faced by the people related to revenue and issued instructions to the concerned officials to solve them on the spot.
While some complaints were also directed to be resolved within the stipulated time and to submit report immediately.
He warned the officials that timely provision of finance related facilities and services to the people is included in their duties. In this regard, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.
While appreciating the holding of the Revenue Durbar, the people hoped that the Revenue Durbar would be held continuously so that not only an opportunity to directly present the problems and difficulties faced by the people but also to ensure timely solution.
