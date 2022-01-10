UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Establishes Sasta Bazaar To Benefit Masses

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :District administration has set-up Sasta cart bazaar at Larri Adda chowk area to facilitate the masses.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza along with district government officials inaugurated the cart bazaar here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, DC Syed Mosa Raza said that fruits and vegetables would be available to citizens on cheaper rates in the bazaar. He said that establishing Sasta cart bazaar was to provide relief to masses from inflation and added that the scope of Sasta cart bazars would be extended into phases for masses serving.

DC said that price control magistrates were directed to ensure implementation on government rates across the district.

The citizens started purchasing fruits and vegetables from the bazaar and also hailed the district government effort.

DC also said that incumbent government was utilizing all possible resources to solve the problems of masses and steps were underway to uplift the poor. He maintained that government was taking initiatives of establishing Sasta cart bazaar for the provision of eatables on cheap rates across the province. DC concluded that chief minister Punjab sardar usman Buzdar was paying much focus to reduce poverty.

More Stories From Pakistan

