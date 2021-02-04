Dist admin finalises arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration has finalised comprehensive arrangements to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Amir Shafiq presided over a meeting here on Thursday to review arrangements.

He said that the education Department would organise speech competitions on the occasion, adding that the purpose of the speeches was to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

He said that flags would be hoisted at all Rescue 1122 offices, Civil Defence Department offices and other places, while Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would display banners and steamers at important thoroughfares and parks on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that officials have been directed to put in place comprehensive arrangements for the rallies at The Mall.

He said that a traffic plan had been drawn up to regulate traffic during rallies, whereas Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff would also be mobilized to ensure sanitation arrangements.