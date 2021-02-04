UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Admin Finalises Arrangements For Kashmir Solidarity Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:47 PM

Dist admin finalises arrangements for Kashmir Solidarity Day

The city district administration has finalised comprehensive arrangements to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration has finalised comprehensive arrangements to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Amir Shafiq presided over a meeting here on Thursday to review arrangements.

He said that the education Department would organise speech competitions on the occasion, adding that the purpose of the speeches was to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren.

He said that flags would be hoisted at all Rescue 1122 offices, Civil Defence Department offices and other places, while Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) would display banners and steamers at important thoroughfares and parks on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that officials have been directed to put in place comprehensive arrangements for the rallies at The Mall.

He said that a traffic plan had been drawn up to regulate traffic during rallies, whereas Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) staff would also be mobilized to ensure sanitation arrangements.

Related Topics

Lahore Education Company Traffic Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Kashmir Day Cycling on Feb 5

3 minutes ago

Paragon City case: Court grants one-time exemption ..

4 minutes ago

DIGP for stringent security to ensure public safet ..

4 minutes ago

NOWPDP holds SCNIC Camp to issue Special CNICs to ..

4 minutes ago

Three-Quarters of Ukrainians Think Country Moving ..

4 minutes ago

Butina Asks US Immigration Authorities to Deport J ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.