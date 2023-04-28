UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Finalises Contingency Plan To Mitigate Rain, Thunderstorm Damages

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2023 | 03:00 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :In the wake of rain with dust and thunderstorm alert by the Met Office and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), the district administration on Friday finalised a contingency plan to mitigate the possible losses.

According to the office of the Deputy Commissioner, the district administration while following the guidelines received from NDMA and PDMA activated all the line departments to identify the vulnerable areas and put in place precautionary measures.

A control room has been established at the DC office for prompt response to any emergency situation round- the clock.

The deputy commissioner directed all the line departments to remain vigilant and respond promptly 24/7 to any emergency situation during rain- dust/ thunderstorms in the district till May 05.

He also issued necessary directives to ADC Relief, TMOs, Rescue 1122, Irrigation, C&W, and PKHA departments for taking all precautionary measures well before time to avert any loss of life or damage to property.

