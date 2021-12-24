Dist admin fines shopkeepers over profiteering

The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.116,000 on 79 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.116,000 on 79 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Friday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of the city and found 79 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.116,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.