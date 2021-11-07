Dist admin fines transporters, shopkeepers over SOPs violation

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has imposed a total fine of Rs.7000 on 4 transporters and 3 shopkeepers on charge of violation of anti coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during past 24 hours.

Spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that officers of district government were fully active in the field and they thoroughly checking the implementation on anti-coronavirus SOPs.

During checking, they found violation of coronavirus SOPs in 3 shops and 4 vehicles. Therefore, they imposed a total fine of Rs.7,000 on the violators and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they were found involved in SoPs violation again.

During the last 223 days, the district administration had imposed a total fine of Rs.7.757 million on SOP violators in Faisalabad in addition to sealing a large number of shops and plazas during this period, he added.