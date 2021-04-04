UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Admin Fixes Rates For Daily Use Commodities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:40 PM

Dist admin fixes rates for daily use commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumers' representatives has re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various daily use commodities.

In this regard, a meeting of District Price Control Committee was held with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali in the chair.

Reviewing the current market prices of various daily use items, the meeting fixed new prices of these commodities for the markets unanimously.

According to new rates, the baisan (gram powder) would be sold at Rs.125 per kg in wholesale while its retail price was fixed as Rs.130 per kg. The retail price of one kg sugar would be Rs.84.

Similarly, gram white (big) will be sold at Rs.126 per kg and Rs.130 per kg in whole sale and retail respectively, white gram (small) at Rs.118 per kg and Rs.124 per kg, black gram (big) at Rs.115 per kg and Rs.120 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs.108 per kg and Rs.113 per kg, gram pulses (big) at Rs.120 per kg and Rs.125 per kg, gram pulses (small) Rs.114 per kg and Rs.120 per kg, Moong pulses (unwashed) at Rs.172 per kg and Rs.178 per kg, Maash pulses (washed imported) at Rs.230 per kg and Rs.240 per kg, Maash pulses (unwashed imported) Rs.

210 per kg and Rs.218 per kg, lentil pulses (big) at Rs.124 per kg and Rs.130 per kg, lentil pulses (small) at Rs.130 per kg and Rs.140 per kg, rice super Basmati (new) at Rs.110 and Rs 115 per kg, rice super Basmati (old) at Rs.120 per kg and Rs.125 per kg, rice Ari at Rs.47 per kg and Rs.50 per kg, milk at Rs.90 yoghurt at Rs.95 per kg, meat at Rs.850 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.800 per kg in other tehsils, beef at Rs.400 per kg in Tehsil City and at Rs.375 per kg in other Tehsils and Roti (100 grams) Rs.6.

The prices of fruits and vegetables will be issued on daily basis after auction in the markets while the prices of poultry products will be released by Livestock Poultry Association at 7 a.m. daily.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that price control magistrates should remain active and conduct surprise checking in the markets to control profiteering and overcharging.

He asked the traders to implement new prices of daily use commodities during the holy month of Ramazan also.

He asked the consumers to get their complaints registered against overcharging through toll free number 08000-2345 and the genuine grievances would be redressed.

Related Topics

Sale Price Muhammad Ali Market

Recent Stories

UAE-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Committee ..

11 minutes ago

SRTA completes 93% of Al Dhaid Road project with A ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai taxi driver’s gesture proves UAE one of sa ..

56 minutes ago

UAE turning waste from environmental burden into e ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraq&#039;s Prime Minister disc ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.