Dist admin fixes sugar price for open market, Ramzan bazaars

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has fixed the price of sugar in the open market and Ramzan bazaars of Faisalabad.

A spokesman of local administration said on Sunday that sugar will be sold at Rs.84 per kg in the open market while its price will be Rs.

65 per kg in Ramzan bazaars.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali directed the price control magistrates to ensure sale of sugar at fixed prices.

He said that rate lists of the fix rate should be posted on conspicuous places of the shopsand action should be taken against the profiteering and overcharging without any discrimination.