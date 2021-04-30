Dist admin flag march in Kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :The District government along with Police conducted the flag march to create a sense of security among the citizens and to raise awareness about implementation of corona SOPs in the city.

The flag march was held here on Friday under the supervision Deputy Commissioner Asia Gul and participated by ADC (Revenue) Dr Rabia Rayasat,AC Aurangzeb Sidho,SP investigation Ali bin Tariq, DSP city and Muhafiz Squad.

The flag march started from Kamal Chisti morr and concluded at Katcheri chowk after passing through various areas of the city.

On the occasion, the DC said strict action would be taken against the corona SoPs violators,adding that after 6.pm,only vaccination centers,medical stores and petrol pumps would remain opened in the district.She emphasized the citizens to stay at homes and use facemasks.

She urged that the people should follow precautionary measures in order to contain the pandemic.