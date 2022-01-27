UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Foils Fertilizer Smuggling Bid, Seizes 400 Bags

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 06:57 PM

District administration has foiled the inter-provincial smuggling of fertilizer attempt and also seized 400 urea bags here on Thursday

The district administration team has raided in Shah Shamas police station premises on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan and recovered 400 urea bags which was being smuggled to Balochistan through truck.

The case was got registered against fertilizer owners Chuahdhary Iman, Nasir Meo and truck stand owner Malik Abid Hussain.

The truck driver and helper was handed over to police.

DC Amir Karim Khan ordered to provide seized fertilizer to growers on controlled rates and added that who robbed farmers of their rights will be held accountable.

