Dist Admin, Food Dept Seized 10990 Metric Tons Wheat

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2022 | 10:24 PM

As many as 10990 metric tons wheat has been seized from hoarders and smugglers during 771 raids while 9 FIRs have registered against culprits in four districts of Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :As many as 10990 metric tons wheat has been seized from hoarders and smugglers during 771 raids while 9 FIRs have registered against culprits in four districts of Faisalabad division.

It was informed by Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain while chairing a meeting to review implementation on wheat procurement campaign in division.

He informed that teams of district administration and food department had jointly taking action against hoarder and smugglers. He said that action against flour mills was also underway and 242 show cause notices have been issued while license of three mills cancelled and 4 were suspended besides imposing fine of more than 10 million.

He said that 15,616 farmers have been accommodated at wheat procurement center and so far 112% bardana has been distributed and 91.56 % wheat have been precured from farmers.

Divisional Commissioner asked the Deputy Commissioners to monitor the wheat procurement campaign in letter and spirit and all necessary arrangements should be maintained till the end. He directed to take stern action against smugglers and hoarders and report should be provided to him every-day.

