UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Admin For Accelerating Inoculation Of COVID Vaccine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Dist admin for accelerating inoculation of COVID vaccine

Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad, ordered health department to expedite inoculation of coronavirus vaccine and also expand it to Railway Station and bus terminals in apprehension of fourth wave

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad, ordered health department to expedite inoculation of coronavirus vaccine and also expand it to Railway Station and bus terminals in apprehension of fourth wave.

In a meeting with CEO District Health Authority, Dr Shuaib Gurmani here on Tuesday, he instructed to expand to drive to markets, hotels, restaurants, dhabas (temporary hotels) Railway Station, bus terminal and truck stands for mass vaccination.

The DC directed to mobilize mobile vaccination teams and announcements from mosques of the areas where the teams go for vaccination.

Chief Executive officer(CEO) DHA, Dr Shuaib briefed him on the daily routine of mobile trams adding that the schedule was issued on everyday.

Mobile camps were erected for the vaccination and today 2487 people got vaccinated through the camp, he concluded.

Related Topics

Mobile Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt to end colonial legacy of `pomp and glory' pr ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia resumes filling Nile mega-dam reservoir, ..

2 minutes ago

Belarus to Minimize Lithuania's Diplomatic Represe ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish court orders release of pro-Kurdish ex-MP

2 minutes ago

Regional Election Commissioner chairs meeting to a ..

4 minutes ago

Belgrade, Budapest Welcome Gas Link Connecting Hun ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.