Dist admin for accelerating inoculation of COVID vaccine

Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad, ordered health department to expedite inoculation of coronavirus vaccine and also expand it to Railway Station and bus terminals in apprehension of fourth wave

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Ali Shahzad, ordered health department to expedite inoculation of coronavirus vaccine and also expand it to Railway Station and bus terminals in apprehension of fourth wave.

In a meeting with CEO District Health Authority, Dr Shuaib Gurmani here on Tuesday, he instructed to expand to drive to markets, hotels, restaurants, dhabas (temporary hotels) Railway Station, bus terminal and truck stands for mass vaccination.

The DC directed to mobilize mobile vaccination teams and announcements from mosques of the areas where the teams go for vaccination.

Chief Executive officer(CEO) DHA, Dr Shuaib briefed him on the daily routine of mobile trams adding that the schedule was issued on everyday.

Mobile camps were erected for the vaccination and today 2487 people got vaccinated through the camp, he concluded.