UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin For Establishment Of Zoo In City

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2022 | 02:47 PM

Dist admin for establishment of zoo in city

District administration will introduce public zoo to provide healthy recreation to the citizens of the district

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration will introduce public zoo to provide healthy recreation to the citizens of the district.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Khan, on Monday, visited wild life park and directed officials of wild life department to convert it into zoo.

He also instructed them to bring animals of rare species with an aim to provide recreation to masses.

He instructed them to kick off work on zoo and present report as soon as possible. He also inspected arrangements of plantation at forest park.

On this occasion, additional deputy commissioner Umar Sherazi, chief officer district council Muhammad Hussain Bangish were also present.

Related Topics

Salman Khan

Recent Stories

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issue ..

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology issues its first annual report for ..

2 minutes ago
 Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 202 ..

Ministry of Finance organises ‘MoF Innovates 2022: Journey into Future of Fina ..

3 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of UK-UAE A ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives delegation of UK-UAE All-Party Parliamentary Group

17 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes 5.26 mill ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport welcomes 5.26 million visitors in 2021

18 minutes ago
 HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 Bring a Whole New Experience wit ..

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4 Bring a Whole New Experience with High-Resolution Audio Qualit ..

31 minutes ago
 Mohsin Baig booked under 7ATA, arrested by police ..

Mohsin Baig booked under 7ATA, arrested by police in Islamabad

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>