Dist Admin For Stern Action Against Heavy Loaded Vehicles
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt Retired Aurangzeb Haider Khan chaired an emergency meeting in his office on Friday regarding taking strict notice of heavy loaded vehicles.
The meeting was attended by SP Headquarters Ziaullah, Secretary DRTA, Traffic Police, Transport Association and representatives of lease holders.
The Deputy Commissioner said that 100% implementation of load axle will be ensured and strict action will be taken against the transporter and the driver in case of violation. He directed the Secretary DRTA and the Traffic Police to form a special squad and said that monitoring of heavy vehicles should be ensured during the day as well as at night.
He clarified that in case of heavy load on the vehicle, action will be taken against the owner of the crasher. Similarly, if a cargo transporter violates the axle load, not only will they be fined heavily, but the vehicles will also be impounded. The Deputy Commissioner further said that the cargo transporters load more than the prescribed weight in the vehicles for personal interest and business, which not only damages the national highways but also increases accidents. He also instructed to install signboards regarding axle load.
