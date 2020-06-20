Dist admin fully alert to handle possible flood threats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak on Saturday said district administration was alerted for possible threats of flood and a comprehensive strategy had been devised to combat any catastrophe.

He said this while talking to local people during inspection of flood embankments at River Chenab after flood predictions due to monsoon rains.

There was no threat of flood so far and the district government had completed all pre-flood arrangements.

The Rescue and relief plan was finalized while data of mouzas which could be affected by flood had also been compiled.

Livestock department had also completed arrangements for cattle vaccination and irrigation department was well aware about rivers situation.

He asked the people of riverine belt to shift their families at safer places while alert for riverine people would be issued in case of flood.

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Mobeen Ahsan briefed DC that 27 mouzas of tehsil Shujabad could be affected in case of flood.

Six relief camps will be established in case of evacuation of people from riverine belt.

XEN Irrigation Abdul Waheed said that all flood safety embankments were in satisfactory condition.

All safety embankments had capacity to control the flood according per engineering parameters.

DC paid visit to Akbar, railway Nagni flood embankments and Jalapur pir wala.

APP /sak