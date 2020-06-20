UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Admin Fully Alert To Handle Possible Flood Threats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 04:41 PM

Dist admin fully alert to handle possible flood threats

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak on Saturday said district administration was alerted for possible threats of flood and a comprehensive strategy had been devised to combat any catastrophe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak on Saturday said district administration was alerted for possible threats of flood and a comprehensive strategy had been devised to combat any catastrophe.

He said this while talking to local people during inspection of flood embankments at River Chenab after flood predictions due to monsoon rains.

There was no threat of flood so far and the district government had completed all pre-flood arrangements.

The Rescue and relief plan was finalized while data of mouzas which could be affected by flood had also been compiled.

Livestock department had also completed arrangements for cattle vaccination and irrigation department was well aware about rivers situation.

He asked the people of riverine belt to shift their families at safer places while alert for riverine people would be issued in case of flood.

Assistant Commissioner Shujabad Muhammad Mobeen Ahsan briefed DC that 27 mouzas of tehsil Shujabad could be affected in case of flood.

Six relief camps will be established in case of evacuation of people from riverine belt.

XEN Irrigation Abdul Waheed said that all flood safety embankments were in satisfactory condition.

All safety embankments had capacity to control the flood according per engineering parameters.

DC paid visit to Akbar, railway Nagni flood embankments and Jalapur pir wala.

APP /sak

Related Topics

Flood Visit Alert Shujabad All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs frontline heroes vow to continue sel ..

27 minutes ago

PPP Chairman emphasizes importance of unity during ..

32 seconds ago

Diamer-Bhasha Dam a world class mega-hydro project ..

33 seconds ago

Modi's Office Rejects 'Mischievous Interpretations ..

35 seconds ago

Russia May Start Production of COVID-19 Vaccine in ..

37 seconds ago

Over 9305 violations of SOPs, health guidelines no ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.