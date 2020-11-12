UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin, HCSTSI To Organize 'Bachat Bazaar' From Nov 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The district administration in collaboration with Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) will organize the first weekly "Bachat Bazaar" on November 15, here at Baagh-e-Mustafa Ground Latifabad Unit No-8.

According to organizers, the bachat bazaar will be organized every Sunday from 9 am to 5pm. with objective to control price hike and provide essential commodities and other goods to the citizens on reasonable prices.

