Dist admin holds training workshop

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :-:In collaboration with district administration Sialkot and SNG, a training workshop for local government officers was organized at DC office to enhance the capacity of local bodies.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Farooq Akmal while addressing the participants said that the purpose of this training session was to prepare the local body budget for the next financial year and to enhance the capacity of local bodies as for the better planning.

SNG was providing technical and technical support for local government tax and revenue growth and better planning in this regard, he added.