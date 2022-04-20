Dist admin honours literary figures in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Multan District administration decided to acknowledge services of literary figures by installing commendatory name plates outside their houses.

It is a unique way to pay respect to the literary figures.

According to official sources, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan along with literary personalities visited house of renowned intellectual Dr Asad Areeb and unveiled the honorary name plate on behalf of district administration. Later on, a ceremony was also held by the Deputy Commissioner Aamir Kareem. The purpose of the installation of honorary plates is to pay homage to the services of the personalities. Dr Asad Areeb also spoke and hailed the district administration for commending the services of literary people. Commissioner Headquarters Akhlaq Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mehmood, and many other were also present.