Dist admin imposes anti-dengue emergency plan to control dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration has imposed anti-dengue emergency plan across the district to control dengue virus by keeping in view more rains prediction.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo while presiding over meeting regarding anti-dengue drive directed the officials concerned to seal the commercial buildings and shops immediately after finding dengue larvae.

DC ordered to take steps for eradication of dengue larvae by launching special door-to -door campaign and warned strict action against officials over negligence in dengue drive.

He asked to upload dengue eradication measures under android system and ordered district departments to form special squad for dengue drive.

Tahir Wattoo directed special screening of junkyards, tyre shops and ponds to eliminate dengue.

He said that control room has been established for redressal of complaints of citizens.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) health Dr Ali Mehdi gave briefing to DC on dengue drive.