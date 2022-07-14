UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Imposes Anti-dengue Emergency Plan To Control Dengue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Dist admin imposes anti-dengue emergency plan to control dengue

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration has imposed anti-dengue emergency plan across the district to control dengue virus by keeping in view more rains prediction.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo while presiding over meeting regarding anti-dengue drive directed the officials concerned to seal the commercial buildings and shops immediately after finding dengue larvae.

DC ordered to take steps for eradication of dengue larvae by launching special door-to -door campaign and warned strict action against officials over negligence in dengue drive.

He asked to upload dengue eradication measures under android system and ordered district departments to form special squad for dengue drive.

Tahir Wattoo directed special screening of junkyards, tyre shops and ponds to eliminate dengue.

He said that control room has been established for redressal of complaints of citizens.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) health Dr Ali Mehdi gave briefing to DC on dengue drive.

Related Topics

Dengue Rains

Recent Stories

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

4 minutes ago
 IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out ..

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out of economic difficulties: PM

13 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor – The Changin ..

52 minutes ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

1 hour ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

1 hour ago
 vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best ..

Vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best Experience to The Youth

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.