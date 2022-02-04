Dist admin imposes Rs five lac fine to 50 shopkeepers over profiteering

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :District administration launched crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and imposed Rs 500,000 fine to 50 shopkeepers over profiteering.

The price control magistrates started inspection of shops across the district under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Amir Karim Khan.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin has imposed over Rs two lac fine to 23 shopkeepers.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair made inspection at walled city area.

The crackdown against profiteers has also been started in Shujabad and Jalalpur Pir Wala.

DC Amir Karim Khan said that district administration was following strict policy to avert the people from effects of inflation.

He said that provision of commodities to masses on government rates was top priority.

He directed the price magistrates to tighten the noose against big hoarders.