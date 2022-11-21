Dist admin initiates action against crops burning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration initiated action against crops and trash burning to restrict increasing threats of smog in the environment.

According to Deputy Commissioner Samee Ullah Farooq, there were 29 FIRs were registered for burning crops with Rs. 500,000 fine imposed on the accused persons.

Following which, the agricultural department was given instructions to adopt strict measures to avoid a smog-polluted environment, he said.

He appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the administration to protect the environment from the hazard of smog proliferation.

He said they were sealing kilns that were not running on zigzag technology.

Until now, 63 kilns not following zigzag technology were sealed, with 29 owners booked.

He said the administration had already initiated a full-fledged drive to aware farmers of "damages caused by smog emissions".