Dist Admin Intensifies Crackdown Against Illegal Profiteers, Imposes Heavy Fine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Dist admin intensifies crackdown against illegal profiteers, imposes heavy fine

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :District administration has intensified crackdown against illegal profiteers and imposed Rs 1,64,000 fine on 42 profiteers by arresting one.

Price control magistrates has conducted raids at 237 places across the district including Burewala to ensure provision of commodities on government rates under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mian Muhammad Rafique Ahsan.

DC asked the shopkeepers to sell commodities at government rates and added that self-increase in prices will not be tolerated at all.

He directed the price control magistrates to continue regular checking and took action by tightening the noose against profiteers and hoarders.

