Dist admin intensifies preparations to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has intensified the preparations to celebrate Ashra-e- Rehmat-Ul-Lil Aalameen (SAW) and Eid-e-Miladun-Nabi (SAW) with religious fervour across the province.

In order to highlight the life, biography, standard of beauty and morality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the speakers, poets and Naat reciters will pay homage to the last Prophet (PBHU).

In this connection Deputy Commissioner Gilgit Capt (retd) Osama Majeed Cheema has given the task to Assistant Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Gilgit Amir Teymour for final preparations.