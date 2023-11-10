Open Menu

Dist Admin Issues Red-alert To Prevent Dengue

Published November 10, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The district administration on Friday issued a red alert to the health department in order to prevent the spread of dengue.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer chaired a meeting with health department officials to review the steps taken to eliminate dengue larvae and initiatives.

Qadeer directed the officials to go out in the field and take all necessary measures to control the spread of dengue. He also warned of strict action against any negligence.

The DC emphasized the need to pay special attention to disposing of indoor larvae at domestic and commercial sites.

He also ordered third-party checking to monitor the activities of the field staff.

Qadeer said that the city has become sensitive to dengue due to the change in weather conditions. He urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures to avoid dengue mosquitoes.

The DC also stated that the district administration was collecting data from private hospitals' laboratories to compile an accurate record of dengue patients. He added that assistant commissioners have also been given the task of special checking.

Focal person for Dengue Dr. Atta-ul-Rahman gave a detailed briefing on the campaign during the meeting.

