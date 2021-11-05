Dist admin launches anti-encroachment operation in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :District Administration launched grand operation at Muzaffarabad and Sher Shah roads and demolished illegal construction set up by encroachers.

The temporary and permanent encroachments were removed during the crackdown.

The anti-encroachment operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner City Kahawaja Umair here on Friday.

AC City also imposed Rs 70,000 fine to the encroachers over encroachment.

Speaking on this occasion, Khawaja Umair said that DC Amir Karim Khan has given task to culminate encroachment in the city.

He urged the traders community to cooperate with district administration against encroachment mafia.

Metropolitan Corporation, MDA and civil defense squad participated in the operation.