Dist Admin Launches Beautification Projects In Lodhran
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The district administration launched beautification projects for the city
to enhancing the beauty and creating a more vibrant atmosphere for
its residents.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan
stated that Children Park had been adorned with decorative lighting
to provide families and children with a pleasant recreational environment
during evening hours.
In a move to celebrate local culture, the outer walls of Lodhran Public
School have been artistically painted with regionally inspired murals.
The city’s central Pakistan Chowk has also undergone significant renovation,
with landscaping and beautification work completed to enhance its public
appeal. Moreover, the exterior walls of the Assistant Commissioner’s
Office and the ADC(R) office have been decorated with culturally rich
significant images.
The administration has made pole lights functional along the main roads.
Additionally, the entry and exit points of the city have been revamped
with fresh paint and decorative lights.
