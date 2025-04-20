Open Menu

Dist Admin Launches Beautification Projects In Lodhran

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The district administration launched beautification projects for the city

to enhancing the beauty and creating a more vibrant atmosphere for

its residents.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Waseem Hassan

stated that Children Park had been adorned with decorative lighting

to provide families and children with a pleasant recreational environment

during evening hours.

In a move to celebrate local culture, the outer walls of Lodhran Public

School have been artistically painted with regionally inspired murals.

The city’s central Pakistan Chowk has also undergone significant renovation,

with landscaping and beautification work completed to enhance its public

appeal. Moreover, the exterior walls of the Assistant Commissioner’s

Office and the ADC(R) office have been decorated with culturally rich

significant images.

The administration has made pole lights functional along the main roads.

Additionally, the entry and exit points of the city have been revamped

with fresh paint and decorative lights.

