Dist Admin Launches Cleanliness Operation In City
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir conducted a comprehensive inspection of the city’s
cleanliness operation led by the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC).
The MWMC has officially launched daily cleanliness operation within the municipal
limits of Lodhran.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner
General Muhammad Asad Ali, and Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi were also
present.
During the visit, Dr Lubna Nazir reviewed the efforts of sanitary workers involved in field operation
for maintaining cleanliness.
The district administration has commenced an organized cleanliness campaign under a public-private partnership model.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC stated that integrating private sector machinery and workforce into the cleaning initiative had made the system more efficient and well-structured.
Dr Lubna Nazir directed MWMC’s Operation Manager Lodhran Habibullah to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the district’s waste management plan.
She directed that door-to-door cleanliness operation should take place daily in urban areas,
while rural areas should be covered every alternate day.
As 15 loader rickshaws, 25 hand carts, and 132 sanitary workers had been deployed in the city.
The deputy commissioner also announced plan to procure additional machinery and increase
manpower to further enhance effectiveness of the sanitation operation.
Recent Stories
Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025
Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..
UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..
Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China
Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police meets with Lebanese Ambassador
1000 global figures to attend Gulf Law and Arbitration Week
Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS Alumni Association ceremony
Solar fastest growing EU power source in 2024: Report
ADNOC achieves industry-leading carbon intensity at Shah oil field enabled by AI
Global leaders call for action on AI, climate crisis at Davos 2025
Fifth Purebred Arabian Horse Race concludes in Al Dhafra
M42 unveils new operating structure to drive innovation in global healthcare
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NA passes ‘The Digital Nation Pakistan Bill, 2024’5 minutes ago
-
Dist admin launches cleanliness operation in city6 minutes ago
-
'Damas Jewelry Exhibition' inaugurated6 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Girja Road firing over minor issue15 minutes ago
-
IBA Sukkur to host Book Fair 202525 minutes ago
-
Murderer sentenced to life imprisonment25 minutes ago
-
A desert village blooms into Green Oasis25 minutes ago
-
Two men shot dead in separate firing incidents in DI Khan25 minutes ago
-
Four BHUs ready to operate25 minutes ago
-
Rare Planetary Parade to light up January sky25 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to address issues of Timergara medical college25 minutes ago
-
First Lady visits AFIC, appreciates Chinese support in health sector25 minutes ago