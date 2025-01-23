Open Menu

Dist Admin Launches Cleanliness Operation In City

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2025 | 04:10 PM

Dist admin launches cleanliness operation in city

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Dr Lubna Nazir conducted a comprehensive inspection of the city’s

cleanliness operation led by the Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC).

The MWMC has officially launched daily cleanliness operation within the municipal

limits of Lodhran.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Waseem Hassan, Additional Deputy Commissioner

General Muhammad Asad Ali, and Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Iram Shehzadi were also

present.

During the visit, Dr Lubna Nazir reviewed the efforts of sanitary workers involved in field operation

for maintaining cleanliness.

The district administration has commenced an organized cleanliness campaign under a public-private partnership model.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stated that integrating private sector machinery and workforce into the cleaning initiative had made the system more efficient and well-structured.

Dr Lubna Nazir directed MWMC’s Operation Manager Lodhran Habibullah to ensure 100 per cent implementation of the district’s waste management plan.

She directed that door-to-door cleanliness operation should take place daily in urban areas,

while rural areas should be covered every alternate day.

As 15 loader rickshaws, 25 hand carts, and 132 sanitary workers had been deployed in the city.

The deputy commissioner also announced plan to procure additional machinery and increase

manpower to further enhance effectiveness of the sanitation operation.

