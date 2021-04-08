UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Launches Crackdown Against Brick Kilns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 04:16 PM

The district administration launched a crackdown against the brick kilns that were creating pollution while conducted 20 raids in three days

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration launched a crackdown against the brick kilns that were creating pollution while conducted 20 raids in three days.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Gujranwala Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Saria Haider conducted 20 raids in the area of tehsil Sadar.

During these operations, 10 kilns which were found causing pollution and using old technology were extinguished with the help of fire brigade vehicles.

Meanwhile, a case was also registered against one kiln owner in the concerned police station over resistance and interference during the operation.

AC warned the kiln owners and management to shift their kilns to zigzag technology as soon as possible to save the environment from pollution.

She said that the kilns causing pollution would not be allowed to operate at all and action would be taken against them without any discrimination.

