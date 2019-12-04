Dist Admin launches crackdown against speed breakers in Nowshera

The District Administration Nowshera have launched crackdown against speed breakers at Jahingara and Akora Khattak by imposing heavy fine against violators

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The District Administration Nowshera have launched crackdown against speed breakers at Jahingara and Akora Khattak by imposing heavy fine against violators.

On directions of Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan, Assistant Commissioner Jhingara conducted operation against speed breakers at Mianabad, Akora Khattak and Nadirabad by clearing roads from speed breakers with the help of tehsil municipal officers and bulldozers.

The Assistant Commissioner warned of taking strict action against elements involved in construction of unlawful speed breakers or reconstruction of it.

The assistant commissioner also checked prices of daily use commodities at Akora Khattak and Jhingara and imposed heavy fine against shopkeepers involved in overcharging, hoarding and price hike. Warning to many shopkeepers were also issued.