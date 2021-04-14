UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Launches Drive To Ensure Subsidized Rates In Ramazan Bazaars

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 06:56 PM

Dist admin launches drive to ensure subsidized rates in Ramazan bazaars

The district administration has launched drive in various Ramazan bazaars set up in provincial capital to ensure the availability of commodities on subsidized rates announced by the government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :The district administration has launched drive in various Ramazan bazaars set up in provincial capital to ensure the availability of commodities on subsidized rates announced by the government.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Shahid Abbas Kathia Wednesday visited Ramazan bazaar established at Batapur and reviewed the quality of fruits and vegetables available at Agriculture Fair price Shops. Prices of sugar, flour and edible oils were also reviewed in detail.

The ADCG directed the officials of market committee to improve cleanliness arrangements in the market and remove encroachments. He also directed the shopkeepers for displaying rate list in their shops on prominent places.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed paid a visit to Model Ramazan bazaar Johar Town and inspected arrangements and prices.

He checked the qualities of fruits, vegetables and meat being sold in the various stalls and directed the shopkeepers to display rate list in their shops. He urged the visitors to follow the coronavirus related SOPs and warned that no one should be allowed in bazaar with out wearing face-mask.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner's office had issued a complaints number 042-99210630 and whatsapp complaints number 03070002345 for the people to report their grievances (if any) regarding sugar prices and others. The deputy commissioner in a statement assured the people that the administration had taken strict action against overcharging and profiteering.

