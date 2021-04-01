Dist admin launches Insaf Mobile Shops to control inflation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :In order to control inflation, district government was set to introduce Insaf Mobile Shops (IMS) here to provide eatables across the city on subsidized rates.

Divisional headquarters on Thursday started preparations of launching the project in letter and spirit on direction of Punjab government. The move was particularly aimed at curbing inflation in upcoming month of Ramzan, it was observed.

Following this, Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood chaired a meeting through video link on Thursday. DC Ali Shehzad along with top officials concerned were invited to meet on the occasion.

Javed Akhtar said incumbent government was determined to bring impacts of economic reforms to common man.

He assured of providing standard type of livelihoods at mobile shops through easy contact and approach.

Ali Shehzad during briefing, held that all-out arrangements were finalised to initiate the project at main parts of the city. He said branding of mobile rickshaws were already made in collaboration with Punjab Small Industries.

He said cultural hues of the region would take prominent appearance during its operational process meant to ease lives of commoners.

Initially, there would be 150 mobile shops introduced and their registration process was going sharp pace, said the Deputy Commissioner.