Dist admin Layyah seals two godown, recovers 15200 bags of sugar

(@FahadShabbir)

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :District administration took 15200 bags of sugar, 5000 bags of wheat and 2000 bags of pulses into possession stored without maintaining record here on Monday.

Price Control Magistrates and other teams of district administration were conducting raids at different godowns in order to discourage hoarding and abolish artificial inflation.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Niaz Ahmed Mughal, DO Industry Muhammad Abdullah visited a godown at Eid Gah road and found 8000 bags of sugar. Similarly, another team raided at a warehouse, located at 339/TDA and found 7200 bags of sugar, 5000 bags of wheat and 2000 bags of pulses. The district administration took bags into custody and sealed the warehouses.

Assistant Commissioner Niaz Ahmed Mughal observed that nobody would be allowed to create artificial inflation. Action against hoarders would be taken without any discrimination, he added.