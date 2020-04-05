UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Manages Helicopter, Heavy Machinery For Spray Against Locust

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 04:00 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :District administration in collaboration with agriculture department Sunday conducted spray by helicopter and other heavy machinery to eliminate locust from various areas of tehsil Rojhan.

According to Deputy Commissioner Zulifqar Ali, the spray was carried out at Arabi Tibba, Bara Patti Shahwali and its adjacent areas.

Federal government's department Development of Plant Protection also cooperated in the spray campaign. Helicopter and heavy machinery was utilized in the spray machine. About 2663 acres were sprayed. However, helicopter spray was carried out 1483 acres and recommended pesticides were used.

Deputy Commissioner Zulifqar Ali informed that he himself monitored the activities.

The district administration was committed to keep locust attack away from the field he said adding all possible resources were utilized in the campaign.

