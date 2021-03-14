Dist admin marks Cultural Day

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Officers of district and divisional administration have worn traditional Punjabi dress including Shalwar Kameez, waist coat and turbans during office hours, here Saturday to mark Culture Day.

They also held official meetings and worked for redressal of people's problems who visited their offices today.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioners Muhammad Khalid, Khurram Pervez, Director Local Government Mian Aftab, Assistant Commissioners and other officers were also remained present in their offices with traditional dresses, said a spokesman of local administration.