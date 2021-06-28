UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Notifies 12 Sites For Temporary Cattle Markets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration has notified 12 sites outside the city areas for establishing temporary cattle markets for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals in the district.

According to the notification, the temporary cattle markets would be set up at Model cattle market Niamuana Samundri Road, Dhanola Millat Road, Chak 241-RB Chanchal Singhwala Jhang Road, Bypass Chak 239-RB, Khanuana Satyana Road, Khan Park Dijkot, Chak 195-RB in Sadar Tehsil, Chak 126-GB near Sheruana Pul, Chak 194-RB near UET Campus Khurrianwala Makuana bypass Jaranwala, site adjacent to New Grain Market Faisalabad Road Samundri, Hockey ground Canal Road Tandilianwala, Chak 423-GB opposite Punjab College Satiana Road Tandlianwala, Bangla Chowk Bakar Mandi Mamukanjan and sports Stadium Chak 187-RB Jhumra Faisalabad Road Chak Jhumra.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that these markets would be made functional a week before Eid-ul-Azha. He directed the departments concerned to make arrangements for facilitation of sellers and purchasers of sacrificial animals. He said that no fee would be charged for entry or sale of the sacrificial animals and the role of middlemen would be discouraged to avoid exploitation. He also directed the Health Department to set up medical camps at these temporary markets. He said that necessary security and traffic arrangements should also be made for smooth functioning of the cattle markets. He directed the ACs to ensure implementation of anti-corona SOPs [standard operating procedures] and no one would be allowed to enter the cattle markets without face-mask.

