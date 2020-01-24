Dist Admin Nowshera retrieves 20 kanal Govt land from encroachers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :The district administration Nowshera district here Friday retrieved 20 kanal land at Pirpai during operation against encroachment.

The district and tehsil municipal administrations with help of heavy machinery, bulldozed 62 structures, 59 shops and cabins, which were illegally constructed on Government lands at Pirpai GT Road.

Assistant Commissioner Nowshera Talha Zubair supervised the operation conducted on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Nowshera Shahid Ali Khan.

The Deputy Commissioner said zero tolerance has been adopted against encroachment and strict action would be taken against encroachers.