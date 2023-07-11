Dist admin on high alert in wake of flood

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration put up on high alert to cope with flood here in the district.

A spokesperson said here on Tuesday that on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Arshad Bhatti,flood relief camps were set up to deal with any untoward situation.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kasur Rizwan-ul-Haq Puri visited the Talwar post relief camp established on River Sutlej and reviewed the arrangements.

He said that the administration was vigilantly monitoring the flow of water in the river.

He highlighted that currently, 20,000 Cusec water was recorded at Gandha Singhwala point, while it would increase to 60,000 Cusec by tomorrow.

"All the arrangements were complete in the wake of possible flood, while facilities would be ensured in relief camps",AC added.

At least 10 villages adjacent to River Sutlej including Chanda Singh, Mahiw Wala, Fatiwala, Fatuhiwala, Chhant, Masteki,Dhoop Sari and others were declared sensitive,he concluded.