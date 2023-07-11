Open Menu

Dist Admin On High Alert In Wake Of Flood

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Dist admin on high alert in wake of flood

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The district administration put up on high alert to cope with flood here in the district.

A spokesperson said here on Tuesday that on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Arshad Bhatti,flood relief camps were set up to deal with any untoward situation.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Kasur Rizwan-ul-Haq Puri visited the Talwar post relief camp established on River Sutlej and reviewed the arrangements.

He said that the administration was vigilantly monitoring the flow of water in the river.

He highlighted that currently, 20,000 Cusec water was recorded at Gandha Singhwala point, while it would increase to 60,000 Cusec by tomorrow.

"All the arrangements were complete in the wake of possible flood, while facilities would be ensured in relief camps",AC added.

At least 10 villages adjacent to River Sutlej including Chanda Singh, Mahiw Wala, Fatiwala, Fatuhiwala, Chhant, Masteki,Dhoop Sari and others were declared sensitive,he concluded.

Related Topics

Flood Water Alert Puri Sari Kasur Post All

Recent Stories

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring T ..

PTI approaches IHC challenging verdict declaring Toshakhana case valid against I ..

4 minutes ago
 Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakist ..

Masood Khan urges Pak diaspora to invest in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits f ..

State Bank receives two billion dollars deposits from KSA: Dar

23 minutes ago
 Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab ho ..

Latakia Governor visits ERC&#039;s 1,000 prefab housing project

23 minutes ago
 Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's ..

Strategic Sales Partners Organizes Grand Realtor's Convention and Qawali Night f ..

59 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: S ..

Chairman PTI provoking people to sabotage peace: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

Nawaz invites Fazl to Dubai to address concerns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

13 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

13 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan