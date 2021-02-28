Dist admin organises Balochi night at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium

The city district administration on Saturday organised a Balochi Night to commemorate Baloch Cultural Day in the open air theatre at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The city district administration on Saturday organised a Balochi Night to commemorate Baloch Cultural Day in the open air theatre at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium.

The purpose of the festival was to promote Baloch culture and inter-provincial harmony.

The venue of the event was decorated with pictures highlighting the tradition and heritage of Balochistan.

Punjab Minister for Irrigation Muhammad Mohsin Khan Leghari, Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani, LG&CD Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal, PHA DG Jawad Qureshi, and Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz were present.

The ceremony was formally inaugurated with the national anthem of Pakistan, after which various performers presented plays, musical shorts which depicted Balochi culture and tradition.

The participants appreciated the efforts of administration for arrangingsuch a cultural event.