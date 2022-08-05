UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Organizes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir Rally

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Dist admin organizes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A rally organized by district administration was taken out in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Ikhlaq Ahmad and AC City Khawaja Umair Mahmood led the rally.

The participants condemned the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by making chain of hands.

Speaking on this occasion, Ikhlaq Ahmad said that India had committed barbarism denying rights of Kashmiris three years ago.

He said that Pakistani nation stand by Kashmiri brethren in struggle for freedom.

AC City Khawaja Umair urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people.

He said that there was no example of brutalities on Kashmiri people across the world.

The rally was taken out from Raza hall which was culminated at Katchehry chowk.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu From

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

1 hour ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

2 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

2 hours ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

2 hours ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.