Dist admin organizes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir rally

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A rally organized by district administration was taken out in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Ikhlaq Ahmad and AC City Khawaja Umair Mahmood led the rally.

The participants condemned the Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by making chain of hands.

Speaking on this occasion, Ikhlaq Ahmad said that India had committed barbarism denying rights of Kashmiris three years ago.

He said that Pakistani nation stand by Kashmiri brethren in struggle for freedom.

AC City Khawaja Umair urged the international community to take notice of Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiri people.

He said that there was no example of brutalities on Kashmiri people across the world.

The rally was taken out from Raza hall which was culminated at Katchehry chowk.