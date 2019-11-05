UrduPoint.com
Dist Admin Plans Novel Progammes For Fourth Thal Jeep Rally

Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) ::Rare programmes have been planned for fourth Thal Jeep Rally this year to make it a recreational activity for which all resources will be provided with the help of industry in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad stated this while presiding over a meeting of representatives of industrialists, here on Tuesday.

DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar, ADC(R), Attaul Haq, ADC(F), Jam Aftab and others attended the meeting.

He said that the rally was being marked as a festival, adding that fireworks would be displayed on Nov 15.

A musical night would be orgained on Nov 15, wherein known singers and local artistes would perform. The DC said that activities would help promote tourism in the region.

It will become an identity of the city in days to come, he hoped.

