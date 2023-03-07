Dist admin plans to grow forest on 14 acres to mitigate environmental changes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :District administration will grow a forest of shady and ornamental plants on an area of 14 acres to control the environmental changes at mouza Rukh Khanpur.

The forest will consist of Jambolin, Sukh Chaan, Sirius and Palkin and saplings of shady trees.

Deputy Commissioner, Agha Zaheer Abbas Sheerzi, along with students planted 400 saplings in this connection.

Speaking on the occasion he urged society to take an active part in the drive to mitigate environmental changes.

He informed that a park would be built on one acre besides 14 acres forest.

DFO, Tariq Sanawaan stated that 10,000 saplings would be planted in all adding that ornamental and shady trees would be planted in it.

District admin officers and forest department officials were present.