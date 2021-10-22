Dist admin, police hold flag march

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Police and district administration conducted flag march to show their preparedness for ensuring peace in the city, on Friday.

The flag march was led by DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi which started from DPO office and culminated at the same point after passing through different areas and markets of the city.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem said on the occasion that flag march was aimed at ensuring law and order in the region. The flag march was attended by the law enforcement and other Elite forece.

DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said police and district administration would employ all-out resources to maintain peace and stability in the district.