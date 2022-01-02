UrduPoint.com

Dist Admin Re-fixed Prices Of Essential Commodities

Published January 02, 2022

Dist admin re-fixed prices of essential commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :The district administration in consultation with wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of various essential commodities.

In this regard, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad in the chair here on Sunday.

The meeting reviewed the current market prices of essential items, fluctuation in their availability and fixed new prices for the open market.

According to details, the price of basin will be Rs 144 per kg in wholesale,while the retail price Rs 148 per kg. Similarly, gram white (mota) Rs 194 per kg and Rs 198 per kg respectively, white gram (small) Rs 181 per kg and Rs 184 per kg, black gram (mota) at Rs 135 per kg and Rs 138 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs 127 per kg and Rs 132 per kg, pulse gram (moti) at Rs 139 and Rs 142 per kg. Pulse gram small Rs 130 and Rs 132 per kg, pulse mash washed Rs 243 and Rs 248 per kg, pulse mash unwashed Rs 225 and Rs 230 per kg.

Pulse masoor will be sold at Rs 190 and Rs 195 per kg, pulse masoor(small) at Rs 205 and 209 per Kg.

Rice super basmati (Old) at Rs 120 and Rs 125 per kg. Ari Rice will be sold at Rs 53 and Rs 58 per kg, milk at Rs 95 per kg, yoghurt at Rs 100 per kg, meat at Rs 950 per kg, beaf at Rs. 450 per kg. 400 per kg, flour 20 kg bag at Rs.1100,10 kg bag at Rs. 550, open flour at chaki would be sold at Rs 62 per Kg.

Roti Rs. 7 weighing 100 grams, khameri roti Rs. 8, naan 120 gram at Rs.10 and coal would sold at Rs. 80 per Kg. The prices of fruits and vegetables will be auctioned in the daily markets, while the prices of poultry products will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Secretary Market Committee at 7 a.m. daily in consultation with the Livestock Poultry Association.

The Deputy Commissioner said that price control magistrates were active in carrying out raids in the markets.

He asked the consumers to register complaints regarding over price at toll free number 080002345.

