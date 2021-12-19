Dist admin re-fixes prices of essential commodities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration, in consultation with the wholesalers, retailers, traders and consumer representatives, re-fixed the wholesale and retail prices of essential commodities.

In this regard, a meeting of the District Price Control Committee was held with Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad in the chair. The meeting reviewed the current market prices of essential items, fluctuation in their availability and fixed new prices for the open market.

According to details, the price of basin will be Rs 142 per kg in wholesale, while the retail price Rs 147 per kg. Similarly, gram white (mota) Rs 192 per kg and Rs 198 per kg respectively, white gram (small) Rs 176 per kg and Rs 182 per kg, black gram (mota) at Rs 132 per kg and Rs 136 per kg, black gram (small) at Rs 127 per kg and Rs 132 per kg, pulse gram (moti) at Rs 134 and Rs 138 per kg.

Pulse gram small Rs 126 and Rs 130 per kg, pulse mash washed foreign Rs 247 and Rs 252 per kg, pulse mash unwashed foreign Rs 224 and Rs 230 per kg. Pulse Masoor will be sold at Rs 189 and Rs 195 per kg, pulse masoor (small) at Rs 206 and 210 per kg.

Rice Super Basmati (Old) at Rs 131 and Rs 136 per kg. Ari Rice will be sold at Rs 53 and Rs 58 per kg, milk at Rs 95 per kg, yoghurt at Rs 100 per kg, meat at Rs 950, Beaf will be sold at Rs. 450 per kg, Flour 20 kg bag will be sold at Rs.1100 and 10 kg bag at Rs. 550 while open flour at chaki will be sold at Rs 62 per Kg. Roti at Rs. 7 per kg weighing 100 grams, nan 120 gram at Rs. 10 and coal will be sold at Rs. 80 per Kg.

The prices of fruits and vegetables will be auctioned in the daily markets while the prices of poultry products will be provided by the Livestock Poultry Association to the Secretary Market Committee at 7 am daily in consultation with the Livestock Poultry Association.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad said that price control magistrates were active in conducting raids in the markets and there would be no concession from illegitimate profiteers. He directed the PCMs to ensure the price list at every shop. He asked the consumers to register complaint regarding over price at toll free number 080002345 it would resolved quickly.