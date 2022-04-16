Dist admin recover 1500 wheat bags from factory

The District Administration on Saturday raided a seed factory owned by a commission agent and recovered 1500 wheat bags stored in name of procuring for the seed

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The District Administration on Saturday raided a seed factory owned by a commission agent and recovered 1500 wheat bags stored in name of procuring for the seed.

Assistant Commissioner, Bilawal Ali raided along food and revenue Department officials on the directions of DC, Chaudhry Khizar Iqbal at Hijwari Cotton factory at mouza Hakim and recovered 1500 bags of wheat.

The commission agent (middleman) was arrested for illegally storing the wheat.

The owner of the factory had promised to provide 4,000 mound wheat, said an official handout.