Dist admin recovers 15,000 bags of fertilizers

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The district administration recovered over 15,000 bags of fertilizer during a crackdown here in Mian channu on Monday.

A team led by Assistant commissioner raided at scattered places and seized over 15000 bags of fertilizers including 8000 bags of DAP.

According to Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, the farmers were backbone of country's economy and playing a vital role in uplift of the country. Nobody would be allowed to black-marketing of fertilizers, Sherazi maintained. Similarly, the dealers will be bound to sell the fertilizers at recommended prices only, he concluded.