Dist Admin Refers 16 Cases Of Medical Stores To Drug Court

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :District Quality Control board referred 16 cases of medical stores to Drug Court for punishment, here on Wednesday.

The meeting of District Quality Control Board was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Qamar Zaman Qaisarani, Assistant Commissioner Abida Fareed, CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik, Drug Inspector Ehsan Lodhar attended the meeting. They reviewed overall 20 cases. Warning was issued in two cases. Similarly, another two cases were put on pending for the next meeting. The meeting forward 16 cases of different medical stores to drug court. Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak stated that nobody would be allowed to run illegal medical stores. Similarly, the owners of the medical stores will keep complete record of sale, purchase of medicines.

